PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium on extradition request from India

Belgian police have arrested fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, one of the prime accused in the $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, PTI reported citing officials.

The request comes as part of the ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement in the ₹13,000 crore PNB loan fraud case.

PTI reported, citing official sources, that the action against Choksi was taken on Saturday.

After the Interpol Red Notice against Choksi was “deleted,” Indian agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), moved forward with the extradition process to bring him back to India, PTI reported.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, and several others, including bank officials and employees, were accused of fraudulently obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) from Punjab National Bank (PNB) at the Brady House branch in Mumbai. These actions led to a significant loss for the bank.

The ED has filed three charge sheets against Choksi, while the CBI has filed similar charges in connection with the scam. The investigation into the Gitanjali Gems firm, owned by Choksi, continues as Indian authorities seek to hold those involved accountable for the massive financial fraud.