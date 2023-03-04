Even though there is some relief from coronavirus, a new COVID-like flu is driving people to the hospitals now. The influenza subtype, H3N2, is a major cause of rising respiratory illness currently and most patients are complaining of COVID-like symptoms.

Owing to the surge in cases, ICMR has said that it has already started pan respiratory virus surveillance and data shows about half of all inpatient severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and outpatient influenza-like illnesses were found to have influenced A H3N2. Here is a look at the symptoms, precautions and other relevant information about the Influenza sub-type H3N2.

What are the most common symptoms for the Influenza sub-type H3N2?

Most patients infected with Influenza sub-type H3N2 are complaining of COVID like symptoms, for example fever, cough, breathlessness etc. And ICMR pointed out this subtype appears to cause more hospitalizations than other influenza subtypes.

"Out of the hospitalized SARI patients with influenza A H3N2, about 92 per cent are suffering from fever, 86 per cent from cough, 27 per cent from breathlessness, 16 per cent with wheezing, and additionally, 16 per cent had clinical signs of pneumonia and 6 per cent has seizures. Also, 10 per cent of SARI patients who have H3N2 needed oxygen, and 7 per cent required ICU care," ICMR stated.

What are the precautionary measure that one should take to avoid catching the virus?

To avoid the new virus, people should continue to follow the basic COVID protocols.

"The Dos include washing hands with soap and water. If symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places, cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, take plenty of fluids, avoid touching eyes and nose, and take paracetamol for fever and body ache," ICMR stated.

It further added, "The Don'ts include shaking hands or using other contact greetings, spitting in public, taking antibiotics or other medicines without consulting a doctor, eating together sitting close to others."

How do you differentiate between COVID and flu?

The best way to do this is to get tested. Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab, said that H3N2 Influenza cases are being reported more in comparison to H1N1.

He said, "In the past few weeks, we've gotten more than a few 100 tests out of which a lot of them are positive for H3N2. But it's interesting to see that we are getting less H1N1 positive."

