‘Pneumonia’, ‘Oxygen need’: New Covid-like flu is driving people to hospitals. Common symptoms for Influenza H3N22 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 05:36 PM IST
The influenza subtype, H3N2, is a major cause of rising respiratory illness currently and most patients are complaining of COVID-like symptoms.
Even though there is some relief from coronavirus, a new COVID-like flu is driving people to the hospitals now. The influenza subtype, H3N2, is a major cause of rising respiratory illness currently and most patients are complaining of COVID-like symptoms.
