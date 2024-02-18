Poisoning, accidents, exile: Alexey Navalny to Yevgeny Prigozhin - unexplained deaths of Russian President Putin critics
Putin’s foes have been targeted in diverse ways: shootings, poisonings and even a plane crash.
The death of Alexey Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, marks the loss of a prominent figure challenging Putin's regime. Navalny gained international attention during the 2011-2012 pro-democracy protests in Russia, when everyone thought the charismatic and witty Navalny had the potential to become the biggest political threat to Putin. It was equally clear that Navalny was living on borrowed time after he returned to Russia in early 2021 and defied warnings of imprisonment.