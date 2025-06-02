Poland elections: Exit polls show near tie in presidential runoff; Both candidates claim victory | Top developments

Exit polls in Poland's presidential runoff on Sunday showed the two candidates in a statistical tie, as the first one showed liberal Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski with a slight lead over conservative historian Karol Nawrocki. Two hours later, however, an updated “late poll” showed Nawrocki winning 50.7%, more than Trzaskowski with 49.3%, an AP report said.

Though the final result was still unclear with the two locked in a near dead heat, both men claimed to have won in meetings with their supporters in Warsaw.

“We won," Trzaskowski told his supporters to chants of “Rafał, Rafał.”

Nawrocki, speaking to his supporters at a separate event in Warsaw, said he believed he was on track to win. “We will win and save Poland,” he said. “We must win tonight." Nawrocki received direct help from the White House, having visited Trump briefly in Washington last month. On a visit to Poland last week, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged Poles to vote for Nawrocki to ensure Poland enjoys close ties with Trump.

The final results were expected Monday.