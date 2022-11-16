Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Poland holds emergency meeting on report of stray Russia rockets

Poland holds emergency meeting on report of stray Russia rockets

1 min read . 01:07 AM ISTBloomberg
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

The National Security Committee was called into an emergency meeting by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in response to reports that two people had been killed when errant Russian rockets crashed in Poland

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Committee following reports that stray Russian rockets had landed in Poland, killing two people. 

Government spokesman Piotr Muller, commenting on Twitter, declined to give an exact reasons for meeting and referred “unconfirmed information."

Poland, a NATO member, was hit by two Russian missiles killing two people, according to an unidentified US intelligence official cited by the Associated Press. The strike was also reported by the Zet radio network in Poland, which said the rockets fell about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

