Poland holds emergency meeting on report of stray Russia rockets

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Committee following reports that stray Russian rockets had landed in Poland, killing two people.
Government spokesman Piotr Muller, commenting on Twitter, declined to give an exact reasons for meeting and referred “unconfirmed information."
Poland, a NATO member, was hit by two Russian missiles killing two people, according to an unidentified US intelligence official cited by the Associated Press. The strike was also reported by the Zet radio network in Poland, which said the rockets fell about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Poland’s border with Ukraine.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
