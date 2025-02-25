Poland on alert: Military aircraft activated after Russian strikes on western Ukraine

Polish and allied aircraft were activated early on Tuesday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.

"The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the regions bordering the areas at risk," the Command said on X.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts starting at around 03:50 GMT after the country's air force warned of a Russian missile attack which also forced NATO-member neighbouring Poland to scramble aircraft to ensure air safety.

Russian air attack on Ukraine injures at least four people A Russian attack wounded four people and damaged residential buildings across Ukraine overnight, local officials said on Tuesday.

Mykola Kalashnyk, governor of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, said one woman was injured in the attack which also damaged 12 private residences.

Two more people were injured in the northeastern region of Sumy and one woman was hospitalised after the attack on the central region of Zhytmoyr.

The Ukrainian military said it shot down six out of seven missiles and 133 out of 213 drones, while another 79 drones did not reach their targets.

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that the attack targeted military airfield infrastructure and achieved its goals.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks during the war, which Russia launched three years ago on its smaller neighbour. Thousands of people have been killed, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Macron warns Ukraine peace can't mean 'surrender' French President Emmanuel Macron warned Monday that peace cannot mean the "surrender" of Ukraine, but said talks with US President Donald Trump had shown a path forward despite fears of a transatlantic rift.

Meeting at the White House on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, the two leaders said there was progress on the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, although Macron insisted on US security guarantees for Kyiv.

Their talks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for peace "this year" as he met European leaders in Kyiv -- amid mounting fears that Trump is pivoting towards Russia's stance.

Early Tuesday, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine as authorities warned of a wide missile attack.