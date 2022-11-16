Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Poland says nothing indicates missile hit was intentional attack

Poland says nothing indicates missile hit was intentional attack

1 min read . 05:26 PM ISTBloomberg
Police investigate the site where a missile strike killed two men on November 15, 2022 in the eastern Poland village of Przewodow, near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said there are no indications that the rocket that hit Polish territory Tuesday was an intentional attack on the NATO member by Russia, as leaders in the military alliance moved to de-escalate the incident

“Most likely, this was an unfortunate accident," President Andrzej Duda told reporters in Warsaw on Wednesday, adding that the missile was probably part of Ukraine’s air defense.

The assessment matched that of US President Joe Biden, who told allies at a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia that the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border was caused by Kyiv’s air defenses, according to two officials familiar with the matter. The US leader still said the strike was ultimately sparked by the Russian missile barrage on Ukraine. 

Biden delivered the assessment during a conversation with NATO and other allies at the G-20 meeting in Bali, said the officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. 

