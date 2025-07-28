Poland Scrambles Jets as Russia Launches Strikes on Ukraine

Ukraine faced another Russian drone and missile attack early Monday, with air raid alerts sounding across the country for at least six hours since midnight Kyiv time.

Neighboring Poland scrambled its military jets, while Lithuanian media LRT cited local police as saying that an unidentified type of unmanned aircraft had entered its territory from Belarus.

Ukraine’s Air Defense said in a post on Telegram that it shot down and jammed 309 out of the 324 drones, as well as two out of seven missiles launched by Russia overnight. One of the main goals of the strike was an airfield in the western Khmelnytskyi region, although explosions were also heard in several central and southern areas of the country, it said. At least five civilians including a child were injured in Kyiv, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in another Telegram post.

Russia has stepped up air attacks on Ukraine with record numbers of drone raids in recent weeks, including an assault by 728 drones on July 9 that damaged residential buildings and infrastructure. Ukraine’s monthly civilian casualties in June were the highest in three years, with 232 killed and 1,343 injured, according to the United Nations.

Monday’s barrage followed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s discussion of Ukraine’s military needs and further steps on sanctions with European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

“We are constantly strengthening Ukraine’s air shield, and it is vital to maintain clear understanding among partners of how exactly they can help,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X commenting on the attack.

Separately Ukraine’s military announced the liberation from Russian forces of two occupied settlements in the northeastern Sumy region in recent days.

