Teams

Saudi Arabia

In the encounter against La Albiceleste, the odds were against the Green Falcons, and they will be again when they take on Poland in their second match. Herve Renard's side have lost nine of their 10 World Cup games against European opponents, including the last eight straight, so history is not on their side. But, almost enjoying home advantage in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia will get into the field to change a lot of things in their history book.