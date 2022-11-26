FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland vs Saudi Arabia prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . 08:13 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Poland vs Saudi Arabia will see the Green Falcons still riding on their stunning victory against Argentina.
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Poland vs Saudi Arabia will see the Green Falcons still riding on their stunning victory against Argentina.
On November 26, Poland and Saudi Arabia will have their second match in Group C. Saudi Arabia will be on a high after their spectacular 2-1 win against Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Poland, on the other hand, are coming from a goalless draw against Mexico.
On November 26, Poland and Saudi Arabia will have their second match in Group C. Saudi Arabia will be on a high after their spectacular 2-1 win against Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Poland, on the other hand, are coming from a goalless draw against Mexico.
Saudi Arabia were responsible for the first upset of FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 22, when they stunned Argentina in their first match. Even a draw in this match will likely secure a spot in the knockout round for the second time since 1994. Poland, which have been taking part in FIFA world cups since 1938, are considered one of the most formidable teams.
Saudi Arabia were responsible for the first upset of FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 22, when they stunned Argentina in their first match. Even a draw in this match will likely secure a spot in the knockout round for the second time since 1994. Poland, which have been taking part in FIFA world cups since 1938, are considered one of the most formidable teams.
In the encounter against La Albiceleste, the odds were against the Green Falcons, and they will be again when they take on Poland in their second match. Herve Renard's side have lost nine of their 10 World Cup games against European opponents, including the last eight straight, so history is not on their side. But, almost enjoying home advantage in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia will get into the field to change a lot of things in their history book.
In the encounter against La Albiceleste, the odds were against the Green Falcons, and they will be again when they take on Poland in their second match. Herve Renard's side have lost nine of their 10 World Cup games against European opponents, including the last eight straight, so history is not on their side. But, almost enjoying home advantage in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia will get into the field to change a lot of things in their history book.
Poland were given the chance to steal all three points against Mexico. However, Robert Lewandowski's penalty was stopped by an outstanding save by Guillermo Ochoa. They would be able to revive their chances of moving on to the knockout rounds with a victory. In this match, full-backs Nicola Zalewski and Matty Cash are expected to play much more aggressively in an effort to take advantage of Saudi Arabia's potentially dangerous attacks.
Poland were given the chance to steal all three points against Mexico. However, Robert Lewandowski's penalty was stopped by an outstanding save by Guillermo Ochoa. They would be able to revive their chances of moving on to the knockout rounds with a victory. In this match, full-backs Nicola Zalewski and Matty Cash are expected to play much more aggressively in an effort to take advantage of Saudi Arabia's potentially dangerous attacks.
The four encounters between Poland and Saudi Arabia so far have all been friendly contests. Poland have won all of these games.
The four encounters between Poland and Saudi Arabia so far have all been friendly contests. Poland have won all of these games.
Arkadiusz Milik, along with Lewandowski, is likely to create a lot of problems for the Saudi defence. Saudi Arabia will depend a lot on winger Salem Al Dawsari.
Arkadiusz Milik, along with Lewandowski, is likely to create a lot of problems for the Saudi defence. Saudi Arabia will depend a lot on winger Salem Al Dawsari.
The Poland vs Saudi Arabia match will be played on November 26 at 6:30 PM (Indian time) in the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan.
The Poland vs Saudi Arabia match will be played on November 26 at 6:30 PM (Indian time) in the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan.
The Poland vs Saudi Arabia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
The Poland vs Saudi Arabia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Saudi Arabia will frustrate Poland with all their strength and settle for a 1-1, ensuring a position in the next round.
Saudi Arabia will frustrate Poland with all their strength and settle for a 1-1, ensuring a position in the next round.