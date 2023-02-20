Poland's top-rated tourist attraction on Google is a cat. Here's why
- I flew from Oslo with transit in Gdansk to see Gacek. As expected, he didn't pay any attention to me which made the experience fully wholesome: recommends visitors
‘Gacek’s out of the bag'. Poland's tourist attractions now includes a beautiful black cat called ‘Gacek’ who can be found in the city of Szczecin. Gacek even has a perfect 5 rating on Google.
