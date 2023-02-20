‘Gacek’s out of the bag'. Poland's tourist attractions now includes a beautiful black cat called ‘Gacek’ who can be found in the city of Szczecin. Gacek even has a perfect 5 rating on Google.

Pronounced gats-ek which means "long-eared bat" in Polish, Gacek's image was shared by the Instagram handle ‘kotgacekeveryday’. The page, which has 50 posts, reads "Gacek #1 tourist attraction in Szczecin!"

The feline has beaten the Szczecin's other tourist hotspots including a Pomeranian Dukes' Castle built in 1346. According to a local news outlet wSzczecinie, the feline lives in a wooden box and gets plenty of snacks from passers-by.

A day ago the Instagram page reported that ‘something happened to Gack on GoogleMaps. Disappeared!’.

"We don't know why and how (Google could have considered that the storm of reviews was spam or someone "kind" reported it to be closed). We don't know what's next but it's definitely a little sad. We had none of this but fun and pride. It's even more stupid that the fame has become a bit international and Google has such numbers..

If someone knows how to react, react. We have already written to support and to googlepolska tweeter but maybe someone has better plugs. We will appreciate any help." The post added.

According to a blog, Notes From Poland, the cat started drawing attention in 2020. Visitors from neighbouring Germany published a video about the cat on social media which attracted 4.5 million views. Since then, travellers from across the world have travelled to Poland to see the cat.

A visitor wrote, "It was worth travelling three hours to feel ignored by him. Recommended."

Another visitor wrote, "I flew from Oslo with transit in Gdansk to see Gacek. As expected, he didn't pay any attention to me which made the experience fully wholesome."

But not all visitors were happy with the visit. "I prefer dogs, he stole a sausage," wrote another.

A few visitors also expressed concern that the cat appears to be overweight. The city's animal shelter has appealed for people not to feed him, notes the news website Gazeta.pl.

According to the blog, a sign alongside his home asks that if anyone wishes to give Gacek snacks, they should leave them in a closed packet which will then be opened by his owner.

