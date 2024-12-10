Polarization has been chosen as Merriam-Webster’s 2024 Word of the Year, a reflection of the deep divisions shaping political, cultural, and societal discourse. Defined as “define polarization as “division into two sharply distinct opposites; especially, a state in which the opinions, beliefs, or interests of a group or society no longer range along a continuum but become concentrated at opposing extremes,” polarization has become a defining characteristic of modern life, with its usage surging across media and public conversations.

Throughout 2024, Americans turned to Merriam-Webster.com to better grasp this complex term amid ongoing debates about the nation’s fractured state. The word saw frequent use across political coverage, including reports on voter divides during the presidential election and discussions about cultural and workplace polarization.

Rooted in the 19th-century scientific terminology for light waves, polarization evolved to describe the stark societal divisions that characterize today’s world.

Other words that defined 2024 In addition to polarization, Merriam-Webster highlighted key words shaping 2024. Totality rose with solar eclipse fascination, demure gained popularity from TikTok, and fortnight resurged thanks to Taylor Swift. Political terms like pander and resonate spiked, while incidents like the Baltimore bridge collapse brought attention to allision. Words like weird, cognitive, and democracy reflected the year’s major events and discussions.

Merriam-Webster’s analysis also highlighted these several words that shaped conversations this year:

Totality Astronomical enthusiasm peaked in April during a solar eclipse that cast a shadow across 13 US states. Many sought the meaning of totality—“the phase of an eclipse during which it is total”—as they traveled to witness this celestial event.

Demure In August, TikToker Jools Lebron’s catchphrase “very demure, very mindful” went viral, leading to a surge in searches for the term. Originally used to describe quiet modesty, demure now also reflects playful shyness, underscoring its evolving cultural relevance.

Fortnight Taylor Swift’s hit song Fortnight brought renewed attention to this primarily British term meaning “two weeks.” Derived from Old English, the word gained newfound popularity in American English.

Pander This term, meaning “to cater to improper or unreasonable demands,” became a focal point of political discourse during the US election. Both parties accused each other of pandering, fueling a spike in lookups.

Resonate The word resonate, meaning “to appeal to someone in a personal or emotional way,” gained traction in discussions about political issues and its frequent use by ChatGPT, further solidifying its appeal.

Allision Following the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, maritime experts distinguished between allision (when a ship hits a stationary object) and collision. The term became part of public vocabulary after extensive media coverage of the tragedy.

Weird The word weird—“of strange or extraordinary character”—took center stage in July when vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz used it to describe political opponents. Its usage went viral, reflecting the unusual twists of the 2024 campaign season.

Cognitive Lookups for cognitive surged amid election-year debates over the intellectual capabilities of candidates. Discussions on “cognitive ability” and “cognitive dissonance” featured prominently in political commentary and analysis.