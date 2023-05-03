Police detain man after 'shotgun cartridges' thrown into Buckingham Palace

Police detain man after 'shotgun cartridges' thrown into Buckingham Palace2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:36 AM IST
During the ongoing preparation for King Charles III coronation ceremony, the London police arrested a man allegedly armed with a knife and accused of throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday
Police in London on Tuesday arrested a man allegedly armed with a knife and accused of throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.
