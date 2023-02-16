Police fire tear gas at supporters of Senegal opposition leader Sonko
The demonstrations are the latest sign of unrest in the West African country where elections next year could pit Sonko against President Macky Sall
Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of supporters of Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Thursday after he left court in the capital Dakar where hearings are underway in a libel case against him.
