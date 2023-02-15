Police reveal details about Michigan University gunman who killed 3 students

The 43-year-old gunman, Anthony Dwayne McRae who killed three Michigan State University students had a history of mental illness and carried a note in his pocket indicating a threat to two New Jersey schools, informed the police official on Monday.

The disclosure came as investigators sought clues to what prompted him to open fire Monday night on the MSU campus in East Lansing, about 90 miles west of Detroit, according to the news agency Reuters.

Police said that McRae had no known affiliation to the university or associations with any of his victims. "We have no idea why he came to campus to do this," said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of MSU police.

The shooting began at about 8:30 pm local time, and the entire campus and surrounding neighborhoods were placed under a security lockdown while police searched door-to-door for the gunman. The manhunt ended about three hours later in Lansing, where McRae shot himself to death, authorities said.

It remained unclear whether the suspect was already dead when officers caught up to him, acting on a tip from the public after MSU police had released two still images of the suspect from surveillance video.

Police had also found a note in gunman's pocket that indicated a threat to two public schools in that Delaware River township, authorities said.

An 85-year-old neighbor of McRae's in Lansing, speaking on condition of anonymity, described him to Reuters as "a real hell-raiser" who often fired his gun on the property where he lived with his father.

The suspect's father, Michael McRae, told The Washington Post his son was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm without a concealed-weapons permit in 2019 and later lied about having a gun inside his home.

MSU canceled all classes and other activities for 48 hours as traumatized students and faculty grieved for the victims of America's latest spasm of mass gun violence.

(With Reuters inputs)