Police reveal details about Michigan University gunman who killed 3 students
The shooting began at about 8:30 pm local time, and the entire Michigan State University campus and surrounding neighborhoods were placed under a security lockdown while police searched door-to-door for the gunman.
The 43-year-old gunman, Anthony Dwayne McRae who killed three Michigan State University students had a history of mental illness and carried a note in his pocket indicating a threat to two New Jersey schools, informed the police official on Monday.
