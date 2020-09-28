Home >News >World >Police: Shooting outside Detroit strip club leaves 6 wounded
Police: Shooting outside Detroit strip club leaves 6 wounded

1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 07:21 PM IST PTI

  • Those shot were in their 20s, police said
  • The condition of another woman who was shot wasn't immediately known by police

DETROIT : A shooting early Monday outside a Detroit strip club has left six people wounded, police said.

A large group was outside the club on the city's west side shortly before 2 a.m. when at least one person opened fire, police said, citing preliminary information about the investigation.

Details about what led up to the shooting were under investigation, police said. No arrests were immediately reported.

Those shot were in their 20s, police said. Five were taken by medics to the hospital and another was transported by private vehicle.

Two men were listed in critical condition, police said, and two men and a woman were in stable condition. The condition of another woman who was shot wasn't immediately known by police.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

