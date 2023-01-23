Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Police surround suspect in California mass shooting: Reports

Police surround suspect in California mass shooting: Reports

1 min read . 02:52 AM ISTAFP
Law enforcement personnel open the door of a van outside the site in Torrance, California, where the alleged suspect in the mass shooting in which 10 people were killed in Monterey Park, California, is believed to be holed up

  • The development came as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the man they are looking for

Police were involved in a stand-off with the man they believe was responsible for killing 10 people in a mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations in California, media reports said Sunday.

Aerial footage showed a white transit van hemmed in by two armored police vehicles, while a large number of police cars stood nearby in Torrance, south of Los Angeles.

The development came as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the man they are looking for.

Images, apparently from surveillance cameras, show an Asian man wearing a beanie hat and glasses.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

