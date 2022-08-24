Scientists and public health officials are on alert after poliovirus has been detected in New York state, London and Jerusalem. So far, only two cases of polio-related paralysis have been reported, in Jerusalem and New York. Though it might appear to be a minuscule number but experts pointed out that polio causes irreversible paralysis in less than one in 200 of the susceptible people it infects.

“Cases like that are just the tip of the iceberg," told Walter Orenstein, who studies infectious diseases at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia said and further added, “It’s very concerning."

Why these regions are witnessing the sudden Polio outbreak?

The virus found in these regions is derived from an oral polio vaccine used in some countries.

In some regions (Africa and Asia), the oral vaccine that contains live, weakened virus is in use. Sometimes, they mutate into a dangerous form capable of infecting the nervous system due to which such regions might witness bouts of polio outbreaks.

Surprisingly, neither the United States nor the United Kingdom use that vaccine, opting instead for an injectable vaccine containing inactivated virus. In both the US and the UK, sewage waste is regularly monitored for the disease so it is unclear how the virus is spreading

An expert told Scientific Journal Nature,“This virus is very, very good at finding unvaccinated individuals." In the 1990s, a poliovirus outbreak in the Netherlands established a foothold in a community with a relatively low vaccination rate, despite the country’s overall vaccination coverage of more than 90%.

The outbreak resulted in 2 deaths and 59 cases of paralysis, and occurred 14 years after the country’s last endemic case of polio.

However, high polio vaccination rates in the United Kingdom, Israel and the United States mean that most children will be spared the virus’s worst effects (about 94% of US 5- and 6-year-olds are vaccinated).

Can the outbreaks be contained?

The United States, Israel and the United Kingdom are all boosting vaccination efforts, which should fill gaps created during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes an ambitious effort to vaccinate all one-to-nine-year-olds in London.

This strategy should nip the outbreaks in the bud. In case, if it still continues to spread it might be necessary to look at other options. Like using WHO listed a new oral polio vaccine for emergency use instead of the injectable vaccine.