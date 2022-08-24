Polio cases: Why are we at a ‘tip of iceberg’ again, expert explains

Scientists and public health officials are on alert after poliovirus has been detected in New York state, London and Jerusalem. So far, only two cases of polio-related paralysis have been reported, in Jerusalem and New York. Though it might appear to be a minuscule number but experts pointed out that polio causes irreversible paralysis in less than one in 200 of the susceptible people it infects.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}