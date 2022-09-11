Polio resurgence in US keep health officials on high alert2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 04:18 PM IST
- Now with a single case reported in the US, the health officials are recommending vaccinations through routine childhood vaccinations.
Following the news broke in July 2022 that an unvaccinated adult man in New York had contracted polio – the first case in the US since 2013 – and developed paralysis from the disease, fears of a polio resurgence in the US have health officials on high alert.