Polio resurgence in US keep health officials on high alert

The polio declined in the US and globally due to the direct result of the introduction of vaccines and the willingness of the public to accept them. With the World Health Organisation, in partnership with Rotary International, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and other national governments, launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1998, there were still an estimated 350,000 children with polio in 125 countries. In 2021, there were only six reported cases.