Polio virus detected in London sewage samples: WHO3 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 09:01 AM IST
The WHO said in a statement that ‘type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV2)’ had been found in environmental samples in the British capital
The WHO said in a statement that ‘type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV2)’ had been found in environmental samples in the British capital
Listen to this article
A type of poliovirus derived from vaccines has been detected in London sewage samples, the World Health Organization and British health officials said Wednesday, adding that more analysis was underway.