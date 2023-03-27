Polish council recommends banning TikTok on public administration phones1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:52 PM IST
A string of Western governments and institutions have banned TikTok in recent weeks, including the UK parliament, the Dutch and Belgian administrations and the New Zealand parliament
A Polish government advisory body has recommended banning the use of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on the work phones of public administration employees, Polish media reported on Monday.
