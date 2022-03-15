Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to travel to Kyiv in EU show of support for Ukraine

Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to travel to Kyiv in EU show of support for Ukraine

Ukrainian firefighters work in an apartment building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 min read . 02:29 PM IST AP

Russia's offensive in Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighbourhood in the capital

The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia are traveling on Tuesday to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital which is currently under fire, on a European Union mission to show support for Ukraine as Russia's invasion intensifies.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet: “The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence."

He will be joined by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Polish the deputy prime minister for security but also the conservative ruling party leader.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighbourhood in the capital as the two countries planned a second day of talks. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

