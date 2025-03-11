Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has condemned Europe’s “cowardice” in confronting Russian aggression, accusing the union of lacking the will to act against Vladimir Putin. In a forceful address to parliament, according to a report in the New York Post, Tusk stated: “Our deficit has been the lack of the will to act, having no confidence, and sometimes even cowardice.”

Poland’s bold military build-up Determined not to suffer the same fate as Ukraine, Tusk revealed that Poland is actively pursuing the most advanced defensive capabilities.

“Poland must pursue the most advanced capabilities, including nuclear and modern unconventional weapons,” Tusk declared, highlighting serious talks with France regarding acquiring some of its nuclear arsenal.

In a bid to bolster its defense, Poland plans to expand its armed forces to more than 500,000 soldiers and initiate large-scale military training for every adult man, aiming to finalize the plan by year’s end.

A stark warning for Europe Tusk emphasised that with US aid for Ukraine potentially dwindling under the Trump administration, Europe must stand on its own. He warned that without decisive action, Moscow would remain “helpless against a united Europe.”

Strained transatlantic ties and a tech tussle Amid these strategic shifts, tensions are also simmering on the tech front. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski recently clashed with Elon Musk on X over the reliability of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network for Ukraine. Sikorski posted: “Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitization Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year. ... if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider we will be forced to look for other suppliers.”

Musk fired back, dismissing Sikorski as “a small man” and reaffirming Starlink’s commitment: “Starlink will never turn off its terminals.”

This public spat underscores the mounting strain on transatlantic relations as Europe gears up for a more self-reliant defense posture.

