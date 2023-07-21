Political setback for Rishi Sunak as ruling Tories lose 2 UK seats: Report

Political setback for Rishi Sunak as ruling Tories lose 2 UK seats: Report4 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party suffered defeats in crucial parliamentary elections in northern and southwest England, giving momentum to the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties. However, the Conservatives unexpectedly retained Boris Johnson's former seat in London.
Rishi Sunak faced a significant political setback as the ruling Conservative Party suffered defeat in a crucial parliamentary election in northern England, losing to the Labour Party.
