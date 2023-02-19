Political turmoil in Pakistan? Shahbaz Sharif is facing rising criticism amid economic crisis
- Shehbaz Sharif government presented a mini-budget to impose more taxes and increase the price of petrol
Pakistani political party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has given a 72-hour 'ultimatum' to the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) led the government to withdraw the latest hike on petroleum products, The Express Tribune reported. Also there are reports emerging that his niece and daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has opened a front against him.
