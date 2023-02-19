In fact, two days ago, the Shehbaz Sharif government presented a mini-budget to impose more taxes and increase the price of petrol. A day after the budget was presented, Maryam Nawaz, the main organizer of the PML-N party, dissociated herself not only from the "unpopular" moves but also from the government. Since returning to Pakistan from London last month, Maryam has been addressing rallies across Punjab and meeting party workers to strengthen her hold ahead of the general elections due in October.