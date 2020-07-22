NEW DELHI : Politics is increasingly guiding India’s economic ties with the US and the European Union amid growing unease among global investors with a belligerent and unpredictable China, said analysts.

The burgeoning investor penchant for India is reflected in the US recently listing India’s Reliance Jio as a “clean telco" for rejecting business with China’s Huawei, India drawing in $20 billion in investments and pledges between April and July when covid-19 was roiling economies around the world, and key business groups such as the US-India Business Council hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers.

Not so long ago, China was a top destination for global investors. There were, however, issues of violations of intellectual property rights or even China being seen as an unpredictable investor destination.

But in the post covid-19 world, “things have changed a great deal", said Srikanth Kondapalli, professor of Chinese studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. “China was seen as exploring profitability," Kondapalli said, pointing to China selling masks, ventilators and testing kits to countries struggling to combat the pandemic.

Added to this is Beijing’s muscle-flexing in the South China Sea and adoption of the controversial Kong Hong security law giving China new powers over the region, which has further alienated many countries, he said. Against that backdrop, countries such as India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Mexico are seen as serious investment options, Kondapalli said.

What India has as an advantage are its 400 million consumers and political stability, said a government official who did not want to be named. The official agreed that though Modi made it a point to meet the heads of key companies on his visits to the US, “what makes it (Modi’s current outreach) different now is the timing". “There is a tide of opinion against China because of covid-19 and other issues. So, many European countries and the US are looking at India as an alternative. This is an example of politics playing a role in determining economics, where investment should go," the official said.

“What we now need to focus on is improving our competitiveness," said Sachin Chaturvedi, director-general, Research and Information System for Developing Countries, a Delhi think tank. “Industry and the government have to work in tandem" to raise India’s production profile, he said.

India could use the increased global attention to seek better trade deals, said Biswajit Dhar, a professor of trade issues at JNU. “We should bargain for better terms with the EU and the US, focusing more, for example, on technology inflow into India" that will help the country gain the competitive edge it is looking for, he said.

