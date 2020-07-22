Politics guides India’s ties with US, EU as investors turn wary of China

What India has as an advantage are its 400 million consumers and political stability, said a government official who did not want to be named. The official agreed that though Modi made it a point to meet the heads of key companies on his visits to the US, “what makes it (Modi’s current outreach) different now is the timing". “There is a tide of opinion against China because of covid-19 and other issues. So, many European countries and the US are looking at India as an alternative. This is an example of politics playing a role in determining economics, where investment should go," the official said.