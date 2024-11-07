Pollsters were blindsided by breadth of Trump win

Clinton said that in the 2022 midterm elections, polls didn’t significantly understate support for either party. But they have now understated Trump’s support in three presidential elections in a row. That raises the question of whether pollsters have still failed to find a way to navigate the political weather system Trump creates, which is unique in politics. In particular, Clinton said, pollsters have had trouble reaching and including the new voters that Trump has pulled off the sidelines of the electorate and into the active voter pool.