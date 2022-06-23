Cryptocurrency Polygon's price rallies 27% in 24 hours. Here's why

Cryptocurrency Polygon (Matic) price today rallied over 27% to $0.50 in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko, with the digital token up 15% in the past seven days. Polygon, which had hit an all time high of $2.92 on Dec 27, 2021, has fallen about 80% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

