Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Halloween dressed as Professor Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series with his family.

In the spirit of Halloween, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the holiday with his family and shared a photo on Instagram.

In the post, Zuckerberg is dressed as Professor Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series, while his family also dons costumes representing various characters from the books.

The celebration of Halloween marks the day before the Western Christian feast of All Saints and initiates the season of All Hallow Tide, which lasts three days and concludes with All Souls' Day.

“Have a magical Halloween from baby Dobby, Hermione, Ginny, Professor McGonagall and Dumbledore!" Meta CEO captioned the image.

Halloween's roots can be traced back to medieval times when it was observed for a different purpose. Its history is linked to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain in Britain and Ireland. This festival marked the start of the new year on the day corresponding to November 1.

As of the time of writing this report, the post has accumulated a total of 31,371 likes and 1,125 comments.

Among the comments, one user inquired, “Is that a phoenix core wand?" while another expressed, “I wish we had a Dobby emoticon here," accompanied by a heart emoticon.

A user asked Zuckerberg, “What Hogwarts house are you in?"

The Samhain festival had a belief that the souls of the deceased would return to their homes, and those who had passed away during the year would embark on a journey to the otherworld.

On this occasion, people also decorate their homes with spooky as the primary theme and attend Halloween-themed parties with their friends. Some prepare delectable dishes to greet the spirits of their ancestors, while others lit bonfires to repel malevolent spirits. Some also disguised themselves as demons and witches to avoid recognition.

Consequently, these traditions contributed to the association of Halloween with witches, hobgoblins, fairies, and demons.

