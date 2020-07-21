Home >News >world >Pompeo and Johnson discussed China's actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sit in socially distanced chairs in the garden of 10 Downing street in central London on July 21, 2020. (AFP)
Pompeo and Johnson discussed China's actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 08:07 PM IST Andy Bruce , Reuters

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed China's actions in Hong Kong and its treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang
  • Johnson also raised the death of 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn who was killed in a road collision with a US diplomat's wife

LONDON : US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed China's actions in Hong Kong and its treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang, according to a British summary of the discussion.

"They spoke about shared global security and foreign policy issues, including China's actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the situation in Iran and the Middle East Peace Process," Downing Street said.

"The Prime Minister and Secretary of State also underlined their commitment to negotiate a strong UK-US Free Trade Agreement that benefits the economies of both countries."

Johnson and Pompeo underscored the importance of the US-led Five Eyes intelligence alliance. Johnson also raised the death of 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn who was killed in a road collision with a US diplomat's wife.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the need for justice to be done for Harry Dunn and his family," Downing Street said. "He said there was a strong feeling among the people of the UK that justice must be delivered."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

