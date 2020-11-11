Pompeo promises 'smooth transition to a second Trump administration'

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the world should have every confidence that a post-election transition in the United States will be smooth.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo told a State Department news conference. He insisted that President Donald Trump would be inaugurated again despite Joe Biden's projected victory.

"We're going to count all the votes ... The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is ... successful today and successful when the president who's in office on January 20, a minute after noon, will also be successful."

He described U.S. democracy as a “shining city on a hill" and said “the world needs us to live up to our providential promise."

World leaders, including almost all US allies, have congratulated Biden, who has achieved unassailable leads in key states as well as a commanding edge in the nationwide popular vote.

But Trump has refused to concede the November 3 election and has alleged massive fraud, calling for recounts and legal action.

Asked if the United States can still issue statements calling for free elections around the world, Pompeo said the question was "ridiculous."

"This department cares deeply to make sure that elections around the world are safe and secure and free and fair, and my officers risk their lives to ensure that that happens," he said.

Pompeo said the U.S. is “not finished yet" when it comes to getting tough on China, with just over two months left in the Trump administration.

Pompeo used some of his strongest rhetoric to date to describe the Chinese government in a Tuesday speech to the Ronald Reagan Institute detailing the administration’s China policies. He called the Chinese Communist Party a “Marxist-Leninist monster" whose rule is “authoritarian, brutish and antithetical to human freedom."

The remarks came a day after the U.S. imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy, and signal that the Trump administration is ready to keep hitting out at China even after Joe Biden won last week’s presidential election.

Quoting from former President Ronald Reagan’s remarks on the Soviet Union, Pompeo predicted the eventual exit of China from one-party rule.

“In the end the people of China, just like the people of the Soviet Union, will ultimately be determinative of the course of history of that country," he said.

