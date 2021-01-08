OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pompeo says US not 'banana republic' after mob attacks Capitol
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AP)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AP)

Pompeo says US not 'banana republic' after mob attacks Capitol

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 08:41 AM IST AFP

Bush in a statement Wednesday made a veiled criticism of the 'reckless behaviour' of members of his Republican Party in fueling the 'insurrection'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday hit back at assertions that a mob attack on the Capitol showed the United States to be a "banana republic."

A number of foreign critics, as well as former US president George W. Bush, made the analogy after rioters stirred up by President Donald Trump rampaged through a session of Congress that certified his loss to Joe Biden.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The next H-1B visa filing season is slated to start on April 1.

H-1B visa: New selection process explained in 10 points

1 min read . 10:53 AM IST
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws at the Singhu border in New Delhi.

Farmers' protest: 8th round of talks today, Delhi borders remain closed - key updates

2 min read . 10:27 AM IST
Photo AFP

Some CEOs fire rioters, call for president Trump’s removal from office

5 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump react as they make their way past barriers at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.

‘Trump or War’: How the Capitol mob mobilized on social media

5 min read . 10:06 AM IST

"The slander reveals a faulty understanding of banana republics and of democracy in America," said the top US diplomat, a staunch Trump loyalist, as two other members of the cabinet resigned over Wednesday's violence.

Also Read: Virus spread slows but two states still a worry

"In a banana republic, mob violence determines the exercise of power. In the United States, law enforcement officials quash mob violence so that the people's representatives can exercise power in accordance with the rule of law and constitutional government," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Bush in a statement Wednesday made veiled criticism of the "reckless behavior" of members of his Republican Party in fueling the "insurrection."

"This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic -- not our democratic republic," Bush wrote.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout