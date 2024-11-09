A bombing claimed by Pakistani separatists killed 25 people including 14 soldiers at a railway station in the southwestern Balochistan province. The blast hit as passengers waited on a platform at the main railway station in the provincial capital Quetta.

An AFP journalist saw pools of blood and ripped backpacks at the scene, where a large metal sheet protecting passengers from the elements had been blown off. Meanwhile footage aired by local news channels showed the steel structure of the platform roof blown apart and a tea stall destroyed as luggage littered the place. The blast was heard far and wide in various areas of the city.

According to Mohammad Baloch — the Senior Superintendent of Police Operations in Quetta — there had been "around 100 people" present at the site. Footage viewed by the official indicated that people had been preparing for the departure of a train from the platform when the blast took place.

Reports indicate that the attack took place at Platform No. 1 of the railway station around 8:45 am local time. Official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan also cited railway officials to add that the blast happened near the ticket booth when two trains were scheduled to depart.

The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express train docked at the station earlier on Saturday and was ready to depart at the time.

Local media reports suggest the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who had entered the station with luggage after bypassing the walk-through gates of the station.

"When we reached here, initially it appeared that some explosive had perhaps been hidden or left in the luggage. But now we think it may be a suicide bomber," Baloch told journalists.

"The attacker entered through the open entry points of the station," confirmed Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat in conversation with Dawn.

Authorities have no initiated snap-checking in various parts of the city and deployed the Frontier Corps for additional security. Firefighters, rescuers and passengers were also working through the abandoned luggage on the platform on Saturday afternoon — guarded by heavily armed members of the security forces.