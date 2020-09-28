Home >News >World >Poorer countries to get 120 million $5 coronavirus tests, says WHO
WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Reuters)
Poorer countries to get 120 million $5 coronavirus tests, says WHO

1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 11:07 PM IST Reuters

WHO chief Tedros tells the tests were currently priced at a maximum of $5 each but were expected to become cheaper

GENEVA/LONDON: Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for coronavirus will be made available to low- and middle-income countries at a maximum of $5 per unit, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the manufacturers Abbott and SD Biosensor had agreed with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to "make 120 million of these new, highly portable and easy-to-use rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests available over a period of six months".

He told a news conference in Geneva the tests were currently priced at a maximum of $5 each but were expected to become cheaper.

"This will enable the expansion of testing, particularly in hard-to-reach areas that do not have laboratory facilities or enough trained health workers to carry out tests," Tedros said.

"This is a vital addition to the testing capacity and especially important in areas of high transmission."

