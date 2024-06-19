Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor and spent the night in jail before being released.

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in an upscale town east of New York City. He spent the night in jail before being arraigned and subsequently released, said officials on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, the prosecutor's office in Suffolk County told AFP, “Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor for driving while intoxicated."

“He was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. Timberlake's next court date would be a virtual appearance on July 26," the statement added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Known for his hits “SexyBack" and “Cry Me a River", the 43-year-old Timberlake was taken into custody in Sag Harbor, part of the affluent Hamptons community, in the early hours of Tuesday.

A police officer pulled Timberlake shortly after seeing him driving his BMW through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, Sag Habor police said in another statement quoted by AFP.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," said police. Citing court documents, CBS reported that Timberlake's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he performed poorly on all standard field sobriety tests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The singer-actor is currently on tour supporting his latest album. He reportedly told police that he had “one martini" and was following his friend home. "Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment," police said.

Timberlake gained fame as a member of the boy band NSYNC before embarking on a successful solo career and transitioning into acting. He has earned 10 Grammy awards and four Emmy awards. He is married to actress Jessica Biel, and they have two sons together.

Recently, the international singer has sold the rights to his songs including hits such as "Cry Me A River" and "Rock Your Body" to Hipgnosis Song Management, the latest pop star to cash in on his body of work in the red-hot market for music streaming. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With AFP inputs)

