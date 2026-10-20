Pop superstar Dua Lipa vs Samsung $15mn lawsuit: Levitating singer fights bid to dismiss case over TV box image

Pop superstar Dua Lipa is challenging Samsung in a US federal court over the alleged unauthorised use of her photograph on television packaging, seeking at least $15 million in damages. The singer’s legal team has opposed Samsung’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the electronics giant used her image in a way that could mislead consumers into believing she endorsed its televisions.

The dispute centres on a photograph taken during Lipa’s performance at the 2024 Austin City Limits music festival. According to her lawsuit, Samsung used the image on television boxes sold in the US during 2025 and 2026 without obtaining the necessary permission.

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In the latest development, Dua Lipa’s lawyers filed a response on October 16, 2026, opposing Samsung’s request to have the case dismissed. The court has not yet ruled on that request, and the allegations remain contested.

Why Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for $15 million Dua Lipa’s lawsuit alleges that Samsung displayed her photograph prominently on its television packaging, incorporating it into a mock television screen alongside entertainment content available through its Samsung TV Plus streaming service.

The singer argues that the image’s placement went beyond simply illustrating the content available on Samsung televisions. Her legal team contends that its use could give customers the impression that she had officially endorsed the products.

The complaint alleges copyright infringement, trademark infringement, false endorsement and violations of Lipa’s publicity rights. She is seeking at least $15 million in damages, along with additional relief relating to profits she alleges Samsung made through the disputed use of her image.

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The lawsuit also says Lipa became aware of the packaging in June 2025, after fans began circulating photographs of the boxes on social media. Some users dubbed them the “Dua Lipa TV Box”.

The complaint cited social media comments that appeared to link the singer’s image with purchasing decisions. One user wrote they would “get that TV just because Dua is on it,” while another commented: “If you need anything selling just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it”.

Dua Lipa’s legal team argues that she carefully manages the commercial use of her identity through authorised partnerships with brands including Puma, Versace and Yves Saint Laurent.

CHECK SAMSUNG ‘DUA LIPA TV BOX’ IN QUESTION

View full Image View full Image Dua Lipa’s lawsuit alleges that Samsung displayed her photograph prominently on its television packaging, incorporating it into a mock television screen alongside entertainment content available through its Samsung TV Plus streaming service.

Samsung denies intentional misuse of Dua Lipa’s image Samsung has rejected the allegations, saying the photograph was supplied by a third-party content partner and used after assurances that the necessary permissions had been obtained.

“Dua Lipa’s image was used in 2025 to reflect the content of our third-party partners that is available on Samsung TVs and was originally provided by a content partner for our free streaming service Samsung TV Plus. The image was used only after receiving explicit assurance from the content partner that permission had been secured, including for the retail boxes. Given this assurance, we deny any allegations of intentional misuse.

“Samsung has great respect for Dua Lipa and the intellectual property of all artists. We have actively sought and remain open to a constructive resolution with Dua Lipa’s team.”

In a motion filed on September 10, Samsung argued that the use of a celebrity photograph does not automatically amount to trademark infringement or imply that the person endorses a product.

The company’s position is that the image was intended to showcase entertainment available through its televisions, rather than to present Dua Lipa as a commercial spokesperson.

What is Samsung’s argument for dismissing the lawsuit? The dispute raises questions about the distinction between displaying entertainment content and using a celebrity’s likeness to market a product.

Samsung has argued that the photograph appeared in the context of content available through its television platform. It has also challenged the legal basis for Lipa’s publicity-rights claims.

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According to the supplied court filings, Samsung argues that Lipa is an English citizen and that English law should govern those claims rather than California law. Her lawyers counter that California law should apply because the allegedly infringing packaging was marketed and sold in the state.

Dua Lipa’s brand partnerships put image rights in focus

The case highlights the commercial value of a celebrity’s image and the legal questions that can arise when photographs are used on consumer products.

Dua Lipa, 30, has built a portfolio of commercial partnerships spanning fashion, technology and luxury brands. Her collaborations have included Apple, Porsche and Chanel, and she has also become a global ambassador for Nespresso.

Her legal team has pointed to these relationships as evidence that the singer exercises control over how her identity is used commercially.