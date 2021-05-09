Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem

Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem

Premium
Pope Francis
1 min read . 04:34 PM IST Reuters

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr

Pope Francis on Sunday called for end to violence in Jerusalem, inviting parties to seek solutions in order to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City.

Pope Francis on Sunday called for end to violence in Jerusalem, inviting parties to seek solutions in order to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City.

"Violence breeds violence, stop clashes", he told pilgrims who gathered Saint Peter Square in Rome.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Violence breeds violence, stop clashes", he told pilgrims who gathered Saint Peter Square in Rome.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!