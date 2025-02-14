Pope Francis hospitalised for bronchitis treatment after feeling breathless, says Vatican

Pope Francis has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic to continue his treatment for bronchitis, the Vatican announced in a recent statement.

The 88-year-old, who had been feeling breathless recently, and had delegated officials to read his speeches, was admitted following his morning audiences on Friday, said the Vatican.

"Me, with my bronchitis, I cannot (read) still. I hope that next time I can," said Pope Francis, reported Sky News.

After being diagnosed with bronchitis last week, Pope Francis has continued his activities and held indoor audiences at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he resides, including a public appearance on Sunday, reported the AP.

Pope Francis's health problems Pope Francis has long battled health problems, including long bouts of bronchitis. He uses a walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.

Pope Francis, who had a part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, was admitted to hospital for three nights in March 2023 with bronchitis, which was cured with antibiotics.

In the same year in December, Pope Francis also had to cancel a visit to Dubai to participate in the United Nations COP28 climate change conference due to another bout of bronchitis.

Pope Francis also had to cancel trips to Lebanon, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, in 2022, because of his walking problems. He rescheduled the Africa trip and went to both countries in 2023, reported Reuters.

In 2021, Pope Francis said he saw a psychiatrist in his native Argentina when he was a young priest who helped him deal with anxiety during the time of the military dictatorship. He said he had learnt to deal with the problem through various mechanisms, including listening to the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.

