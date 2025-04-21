Pope Francis died of stroke and heart failure, Vatican confirms

Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, according to the official death certificate released by the Vatican on Monday (April 21).

The certificate, signed by Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli, confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff had fallen into a coma before passing away in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Vatican published the document as speculation swirled about the exact cause of death, following reports that the pontiff had suffered from various health issues in recent months, including a serious bout of pneumonia.

The stroke, combined with heart failure, proved fatal, the medical statement noted, ending the papacy of the first Latin American pope, known globally for his humility, progressive tone, and advocacy for the poor and marginalized.

The Vatican announces time of death Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, confirmed that Pope Francis passed away at 7:35 a.m. Monday (05:35 GMT). Farrell reflected on the pope’s life, saying, “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.” He added that Pope Francis had “taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.”

Last public appearance on Easter Sunday Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday (April 20), blessing thousands from St. Peter’s Square. He also made a surprise popemobile tour through the piazza, drawing loud cheers and applause.

Condolences pour in from around the world Following news of his death, leaders from around the globe expressed their sorrow and admiration for Pope Francis. In his hometown of Buenos Aires, Argentina, worshippers mourned the loss of their native son. “I think he was a rebel. He may have been contradictory, but that was nice, too,” said Catalina Favaro, an Argentine worshiper.

Bishop Jorge García Cuerva addressed the mourners, saying, “The pope of everyone has died. The pope of all humanity who insisted one and a thousand times that there must be room for everyone.”

Argentine President pays tribute Argentine President Javier Milei, despite having a strained relationship with the pope, expressed his condolences, noting, “Differences that seem minor today.” His eulogy highlighted the pope's unwavering commitment to the people.

Pope Francis' global impact on interfaith relations Chief Rabbi of Rome, Riccardo di Segni, praised Pope Francis for fostering a new chapter in relations between Judaism and Catholicism. He noted, “Pope Francis opened a dialogue that was sometimes difficult but always respectful.”

India remembers Francis’ compassion Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pope Francis will be remembered "as a beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage." Modi emphasised how the pope's commitment to inclusive development had inspired millions worldwide.

Italian Premier mourns the loss Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her deep sadness, calling the pope a “great man and a great shepherd.” She reflected on the friendship and counsel she received from him, especially in times of trial and suffering.