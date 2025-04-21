Pope Francis passes away at 88 after prolonged illness: Vatican confirms in video statement

Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced in a video statement on Monday, April 21. He passed away at 1:35 am EST. Just a day earlier, Pope Francis had surprised thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican by making an unexpected appearance on Easter Sunday.

In a video statement on Vatican's TV channel, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced, “Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.”

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” the Vatican announced.

Church bells echoed through Rome as the city grieved the passing of Pope Francis who had suffered from various ailments in his 12 year papacy.

POPE FRANCIS ON EASTER SUNDAY “Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!” Pope Francis said as he appeared on the central lodge of St Peter’s Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi [Latin for to the city and the world] blessing at the end of the Easter mass on April 20.

Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, on April 20 (REUTERS)

He romped through a sea of thousands of people, who had gathered at the St. Peter’s Square, in his popemobile, drawing wild cheers and applause – “Viva il Papa!” (Long live the pope), “Bravo!”.

Pope Francis romped through a sea of thousands of people on Easter Sunday

POPE FRANCIS' RECENT HOSPITAL STAY Pope Francis, who has a history of chronic lung disease, was recently discharged in late March after a five-week hospital stay – longest in his 12-year papacy – due to a respiratory crisis that progressed into pneumonia.

On April 6, Pope Francis made a surprise public appearance at the Vatican Square. Sitting on a wheelchair with an oxygen tube in his nose, Pope Francis was seen greeting his followers as he was wheeled through Saint Peter's Square. He also spoke with a few during his surprise appearance.

“A good Sunday to all. Thank you very much,” the 88-year old pope said after a mass dedicated to the sick. While his voice felt strained but better than the time he left the hospital in March.

WHO WAS POPE FRANCIS? Born on December 17, 1936 as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires of Argentina, Pope Francis served as the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City from 2013 to 2025.

He was the first pope from the Society of Jesus (the Jesuit Order), the first from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere, and the first non-European pope since Gregory III, a Syrian, in the 8th century.

Ordained as a Catholic priest in 1969, Jorge Mario Bergoglio served as the Jesuit provincial superior in Argentina from 1973 to 1979 and went on to become the archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998. He was appointed the cardinal in 2001.

After Pope Benedict XVI resigned on 28 February 2013, electing Jorge Bergoglio as the next Pope on March 13 of that year. He chose the name Francis in tribute to Saint Francis of Assisi.

WHEN AND HOW DID POPE FRANCIS DIE? Pope Francis died on April 21, a day after Easter, at 1:35 am EST in Vatican City. His death was announced through a video programme.

Pope Francis had been suffering from multiple health issues. He was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital for a total of 38 days.