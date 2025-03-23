Pope Francis made a public appearance for the first time, on Sunday, March 23, after being hospitalised for five weeks. He addressed throngs of well-wishers gathered outside the hospital.

Before departing from Gemelli hospital, Pope Francis gave a thumbs up and thanked the crowd as he was wheeled onto the balcony overlooking the main entrance.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the sunny morning to bid him farewell, reported AFP.

Pope Francis discharged from hospital Pope Francis was discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday, March 23, after over a month. The 88-year-old was admitted on February 14 with breathing difficulties which turned into pneumonia.

Following his public appearance, the head of the Catholic Church was seen waving from the closed window of the front seat as he drove past journalists, and could be seen wearing a cannula.

Pope Francis waves as he leaves Gemelli Hospital, in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pope Francis needs 2 months of rest, ‘life was in danger’ Doctors treating Pope Francis said he will need at least two months of rest at the Vatican, reported BBC.

According to the outlet, one of the doctors treating Pope Francis, Dr Sergio Alfieri, said the 88-year-old pontiff presented "two very critical episodes" where his “life was in danger."

Dr Alfieri further added that Pope Francis was never intubated and always remained alert and oriented. The Pope is not completely healed, but does not have pneumonia anymore, and is currently in a stable condition.

Will Pope Francis lose his voice? Pope Francis was diagnosed with double pneumonia, a condition where pneumonia affects both lungs.

Dr Alfieri said that patients with double pneumonia lose their voice a little and in the elderly, such as Pope Francis, who is 88-years-old, it takes a little time for one's voice to return to normal.

On Friday, Cardinal Victor Fernandez had said "high-flow oxygen dries everything out" and as a result the Pope "needs to relearn how to speak", reported Reuters.

Pope Francis' chronic lung disease Pope Francis, who suffers from chronic lung disease and had a part of one lung removed in his youth, was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14, 2025, after a case of bronchitis worsened.

Doctors later diagnosed the Argentine Pope with a complex respiratory infection involving bacteria, viruses, and fungi, followed by pneumonia in both lungs.