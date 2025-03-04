Pope Francis suffered two new episodes of acute respiratory distress on Monday and was placed back on noninvasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said. His latest health setback comes as he battles a complex respiratory infection and pneumonia, which has kept him hospitalised for more than two weeks.

In a late update, the Vatican attributed the episodes to a “significant accumulation” of mucus in his lungs and bronchial spasms. “Two bronchoscopies were performed with the need for aspiration of copious secretions,” the statement said.

Despite these complications, the Vatican reported that Francis remained "alert, oriented, and cooperative with medical personnel," though his prognosis remains guarded.

Call for Francis to speak publicly As Francis continues his recovery, Vatican officials are urging him to make his voice heard. Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, one of his close associates, emphasised the importance of his leadership, stating, “We need men like him who are truly universal and not only one-sided.”

Even Vatican figures not traditionally aligned with Francis, such as Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, echoed this sentiment. “Pope Francis' voice is of vital importance for all the world because he's the only authority who speaks of peace, who condemns war, all the wars under way starting with Ukraine,” Gaenswein told La Repubblica.

Francis continues his work from the hospital Despite his absence from public view, the Pope has continued issuing statements. On Monday, he denounced the “progressive irrelevance” of international organisations in addressing global conflicts. In a message to the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy for Life, he criticised world leaders for “short-sighted attitudes concerned with protecting particular and national interests.”

Francis has long sought to maintain the Vatican’s diplomatic neutrality while advocating for peace in conflicts such as Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

Longest absence Francis’ hospitalisation, now lasting 17 nights, marks the longest medical absence of his 12-year papacy. The Vatican has released brief twice-daily medical updates, but no photos or videos of him have been made public since he entered Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic on February 14.