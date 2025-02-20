Pope Francis fears the worst?—Swiss Guard allegedly rehearsing his funeral: Shocking report emerges

Reports suggest that the Swiss Guard, tasked with protecting Pope Francis, 88, has been rehearsing funeral procedures as concerns mount over his worsening health. The ailing pontiff has allegedly expressed fears that he “may not survive” his battle with pneumonia.

According to the Swiss newspaper Blick, cited by the Daily Mail, the Vatican’s Swiss Guard has been making preparations for the pope’s funeral. However, the Vatican has not officially responded to these claims.

Pontiff admitted for respiratory complications Pope Francis has been hospitalised at Rome’s Gemelli hospital after suffering from a respiratory infection. Initially diagnosed with bronchitis, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday (February 18) that the pontiff has developed double pneumonia, a serious condition affecting both lungs. The illness has raised concerns about his health, with medical staff adjusting his treatment regimen accordingly.

Treatment and health update Doctors have confirmed that Pope Francis has a polymicrobial respiratory infection, meaning multiple microorganisms are contributing to his condition. Despite the severity of his condition, the Vatican has stated that he is breathing on his own, with stable heart function.

“The pope is up, eating, and has gotten out of bed after a tranquil night,” a Vatican spokesperson said.

Pope’s history of health issues Pope Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, has previously battled health concerns. He was hospitalised in June 2023 for nine days following surgery for an abdominal hernia. His limited mobility—he often uses a wheelchair—has made it more challenging for him to clear fluids from his lungs, increasing the risk of complications.

Support and well-wishes from around the world Messages of support for the pope have poured in from around the world. Pilgrims gathered at the Vatican on Wednesday (February 19), where the pope’s weekly audience was canceled, expressing hope for his recovery. Children from the hospital’s oncology ward have sent him drawings and cards. Outside Gemelli hospital, well-wishers placed flowers and personal notes under a statue of Pope John Paul II.

No timeline for discharge The Vatican has not provided an estimated timeline for Pope Francis’ release, stating only that his “complex clinical picture” requires an “adequate” hospital stay.

“We are monitoring his progress closely and will continue treatment as necessary,” the Vatican said in its latest statement.