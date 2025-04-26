Pope Francis’ coffin sealed after some 250,000 mourners pay their respects; final pictures of private ceremony emerge

Pope Francis' coffin has officially been sealed after the huge crowds of visitors – in total around 250,000 - paid their final respects to Francis over the last three days.

Pope Francis’ had been lying in state in St Peter's Basilica since Wednesday. His wooden coffin was sealed on Friday night, in a private ceremony that officially ends three days of his body lying in state at the Vatican, several reports claimed.

A few images of the "private ceremony" were shared in social media.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 after a papacy of 12 years. His death came almost a month after he returned there following his treatment in hospital for double pneumonia. The Vatican said Francis died after having a stroke.

'Francis' own decision' The Pope now lay in state in front of the Confessio altar in a wooden coffin, wrapped in a red chasuble, with a white mitre and a rosary clasped in his hands – the coffin resting at ground level, without a catafalque. This was Francis' own decision, Vatican News reported.

As per the report, the ceremony was led by Cardinal-Camerlengo Kevin Farrell. He began by reading a document listing the stages of Jorge Mario Bergoglio's life and his most important activities as Pope. It stated that the memory of the 266th Pope “remains in the heart of the Church and of all humanity”.

This photo taken and handout on April 25, 2025 by The Vatican Media shows the rite of the Velatio before to seal the coffin of Pope Francis on the eve of his funeral at The Vatican

Archbishop Diego Ravelli spread a white silk cloth over the face of the Pope, while Cardinal-Camerlengo Farrell sprinkled Francis with holy water.

In keeping with tradition, the camerlengo placed several possessions inside the coffin before sealing it. A bag containing coins and medals minted during his pontificate was placed in the coffin with the Pope, the report added.

The lid was then placed on the zinc coffin, along with Francis’ cross and coat of arms and a plaque with the Pope's name and the duration of his life and Petrine ministry, while psalms were sung.

After the zinc coffin was sealed, the seals of the Cardinal-Camerlengo and the Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Office for Liturgical Celebrations and the Vatican Chapter were imprinted.

The wooden coffin, which bears a cross and the coat of arms of the Pope, was then sealed.

The rite concluded with a hymn to Mary.

