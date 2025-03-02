Pope Francis, in a stable condition as he battles pneumonia in hospital for the 17th day, met two Vatican officials on Sunday and offered thanks to well-wishers for their prayers and support in a written message.

Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with respiratory problems that degenerated into double pneumonia - a serious infection in both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.

The Vatican said on Saturday evening that the pontiff's condition had stabilised, following an "isolated" breathing crisis a day earlier.

"I would like to thank you for the prayers," Francis said in a note released by the Vatican in place of his usual Sunday prayer with pilgrims, which the pope was not able to lead for the third week running.

"I feel all your affection and closeness and ... I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God's people," the message said.

Francis also met at the hospital on Sunday with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's number-two official, and Parolin's deputy, said Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, without giving further details about the meeting.

The pope, who is known to work himself to exhaustion, has continued leading the Vatican during his hospital stay and last met Parolin and the deputy at the Gemelli on February 24.

Earlier on Sunday, the Vatican said in a one-line update that the pope had rested well overnight. A full medical update on his condition is expected on Sunday evening.

A Vatican official, who did not wish to be named because he was not authorised to discuss the pope's health, said on Sunday that Francis was eating normally, moving about his hospital room, and continuing his treatment.

MORE UPBEAT TONE The pope suffered a constriction of his respiratory airways on Friday, akin to an asthma attack.

However, in a more upbeat tone on Saturday, the Vatican said the pope's blood circulation remained stable and he did not have an increased white blood cell count, indicating his infection may be abating.

"The Holy Father's clinical condition remained stable," the Vatican said on Saturday, adding that the prognosis was still guarded, meaning he was not yet out of danger.

The Vatican added on Saturday that for a second day running the pope required non-invasive, mechanical ventilation, alternating between this and "long periods of high-flow oxygen therapy".

Francis has experienced several bouts of ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.