Pope Francis’ health update: Stable condition, responding well to treatment

Pope Francis’ health update: Pope Francis is currently in stable condition and continues to receive medical care, according to a recent update from Vatican News. The Holy See Press Office reported on Saturday that the Pope is alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and high-flow oxygen therapy, responding well to the treatment.

The statement clarified that Pope Francis has no fever, his white blood cell count is normal, and his vital signs remain stable. Additionally, he is eating independently and actively participating in respiratory physiotherapy, with no further episodes of bronchospasm. The Holy Father is alert, oriented, and in good spirits, spending time in prayer. He received the Eucharist and prayed in the chapel near his hospital room for about 20 minutes. Despite the ongoing care, the prognosis remains guarded, and he continues to be closely monitored by medical staff.

The Vatican has been releasing twice daily updates on the pope’s health.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital two weeks ago, following a series of lung-related health issues, including bronchitis and pneumonia. This marks his fourth hospitalization and the longest since becoming pope in 2013. The pontiff has dealt with lung problems for much of his life, having suffered from severe pneumonia as a young man, which led to the removal of part of one lung, as reported by CNN.