Pope Francis is in critical condition after he suffered a prolonged asthmatic-like respiratory crisis while being treated for pneumonia and a complex lung infection, the Vatican said.

According to a press note from Holy See Press Office, the 88-year-old pope, who remains conscious, received “high flows” of oxygen to help him breathe."

Moreover, he also received blood transfusions after tests showed low counts of platelets, which are needed for clotting, it added.

Francis, who has chronic lung disease and is prone to bronchitis in winter, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened.

“The Holy Father’s condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday (Friday), the pope is not out of danger,” the statement said. It was the first time “critical” had been used in a written statement to describe Francis' condition since he was hospitalised February 14.

In a latest update, it added, “This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthama-like respiratory crirs of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen. The Pope also blood transfusion. He remains alert and spent the day in an anrmchair, although he is in more pain than yesterday.”

Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease. Doctors warn of the possible onset of sepsis

They have warned that the main threat facing Francis would be the onset of sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia.

Pope Francis health update: What does his latest blood test report show? Saturday's blood tests showed that he had developed a low platelet count, a condition called platelopenia or thrombocytopenia. Platelets are cell-like fragments that circulate in the blood that help form blood clots to stop bleeding or help wounds heal. Low platelet counts can be caused by a number of things, including side effects from medicines or infections, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Pope to resign? The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, gave a rare interview to Corriere della Sera to respond to speculation and rumors about a possible resignation., as reported by Associated Press. It came after the Vatican issued an unusual and official denial of an Italian media report that said Parolin and the pope’s chief canonist had visited Francis in the hospital in secret. Given the canonical requirements to make a resignation legitimate, the implications of such a meeting were significant, but the Vatican flat-out denied that any such meeting occurred.

Parolin said such speculation seemed “useless” when what really mattered was the health of Francis, his recovery and return to the Vatican.

“On the other hand, I think it is quite normal that in these situations uncontrolled rumors can spread or some misplaced comment is uttered. It is certainly not the first time it has happened,” Parolin was quoted as saying. “However, I don’t think there is any particular movement, and so far I haven’t heard anything like that.”